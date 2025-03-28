Left Menu

Sebi Mandates Green Credit Program Disclosure: Boosting Sustainability in Capital Markets

Sebi has mandated listed companies to disclose details about their 'Green Credit Program' under the BRSR framework, beginning FY 2024-25. Green credits can be earned through environmental initiatives and disclosed with value chain partners' data. This aims to enhance corporate sustainability and align with India's ecological objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:52 IST
Sebi Mandates Green Credit Program Disclosure: Boosting Sustainability in Capital Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a new mandate requiring listed companies to provide disclosures related to the 'Green Credit Program' under the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework, effective from the fiscal year 2024-25.

Under the updated framework, companies can earn green credits by initiating environmental restoration activities, such as tree plantations on degraded lands, with value chain partners. These credits will serve as indicators of environmental leadership as per Principle 6 of the BRSR. Sebi also refined the definition of 'value chain partners,' which includes entities comprising 2% or more of a company's purchases or sales, with a disclosure limit covering 75% of transactions.

For initial ESG disclosures in the fiscal year 2025-26, companies have the option to include data from 2024-25. By 2025-26, the top 250 companies, and by 2026-27 the top 1,000, will undergo mandatory BRSR Core assessment to foster broader sustainability accounting across the sector, reflecting India's commitment to detailed environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025