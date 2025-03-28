High-Stakes Bidding War for Boeing’s Jeppesen Unit

Several private equity firms and aircraft parts manufacturer TransDigm are in fierce competition to acquire Boeing's Jeppesen navigation unit. The asset is attracting bids of $8 billion to $9 billion, signaling robust interest from potential buyers.

This divestment is part of Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg's broader strategy to streamline the company and reduce its debt, focusing on selling non-core divisions. Boeing plans to narrow down the list of potential buyers ahead of final-round offers.

Acquiring Jeppesen, known for its sought-after navigation products, could significantly enhance the portfolio of any aerospace contractor or private equity firm. Originally purchased by Boeing for $1.5 billion in 2000, Jeppesen's roots date back to the 1930s.

