Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Expands Footprint with Six New Branches

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has launched six new branches across India, including a notable opening in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This expansion aligns with the bank's strategic growth plans, according to a statement by Managing Director and CEO, Salee S Nair.

Alongside the new branch in Ayodhya, the bank has also inaugurated locations in Rathinapuri, Coimbatore; P N Road, and Peruntholuvu in Tiruppur; Ettayapuram in Tuticorin; and Karimnagar in Telangana. This brings their branch count to 578 across 17 states and four Union Territories.

Financially, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank continues to perform well, reporting a 6% increase in net profit for the October-December 2024 period, totaling Rs 300.24 crore, a rise from Rs 284.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The year-on-year growth also reflected in the nine-month profit, rising from Rs 818.97 crore to Rs 890.71 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)