Thomas John Muthoot Takes Helm at CII Southern Region: A New Era for Industry Leadership

Thomas John Muthoot, head of the Kerala-based Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been elected Chairman of the Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, for 2025-26. The election marks a significant milestone for the region's industrial landscape.

Alongside Muthoot, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India, has been appointed Vice Chairman. Under Purushothaman's leadership, Danfoss India has become a key player in energy-efficient technologies and sustainability solutions.

Both leaders aim to steer the Southern Region toward economic growth, enhanced industry collaboration, and sustainable development, with a focus on digital transformation within their sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)