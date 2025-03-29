Near-Miss in the Skies: FAA Investigates Air Traffic Incident

In a dramatic turn of events at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a potential aerial collision involving a Delta passenger flight and military jets was narrowly avoided. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that air traffic controllers issued urgent directives to prevent the incident.

Delta Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 carrying 131 passengers, was cleared for takeoff at around 3:15 pm when it received an onboard alert about nearby aircraft. Simultaneously, four US Air Force T-38 Talon trainers were inbound for a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thanks to the quick actions of air traffic controllers, both aircraft diverted safely. The FAA has launched an investigation into the event, ensuring no injuries occurred during the successful averting of disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)