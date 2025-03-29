Left Menu

Near-Miss in the Skies: FAA Investigates Air Traffic Incident

A potential collision between a Delta passenger aircraft and incoming military jets was averted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Air traffic controllers rapidly redirected both aircraft, including Delta Flight 2983 with 131 passengers. The FAA is investigating the incident, which involved T-38 Talon jets on a flyover mission.

In a dramatic turn of events at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a potential aerial collision involving a Delta passenger flight and military jets was narrowly avoided. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that air traffic controllers issued urgent directives to prevent the incident.

Delta Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 carrying 131 passengers, was cleared for takeoff at around 3:15 pm when it received an onboard alert about nearby aircraft. Simultaneously, four US Air Force T-38 Talon trainers were inbound for a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thanks to the quick actions of air traffic controllers, both aircraft diverted safely. The FAA has launched an investigation into the event, ensuring no injuries occurred during the successful averting of disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

