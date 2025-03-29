Left Menu

Rajasthan's Employment Bonanza: A Step Towards 1 Lakh Jobs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Rojgar Utsav Avam Yuva Sammelan, distributing 7,800 job letters and launching several state policies. The event highlighted the goal of providing 1 lakh jobs in a year, with an emphasis on education and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:28 IST
Rajasthan's Employment Bonanza: A Step Towards 1 Lakh Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Rajasthan witnessed a significant step towards its employment objectives as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, inaugurated the Rojgar Utsav Avam Yuva Sammelan. The event, which attracted participants from various districts both in person and online, saw the distribution of 7,800 appointment letters to job aspirants.

In addition, Sharma launched the Mukhya Mantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan and released several important documents, including a booklet on the AI Act and a student attendance app. He also introduced directives on employment assistance schemes and the Atal Knowledge Centre to further bolster the state's employment and education frameworks.

During his address, Sharma criticized the Congress for their employment critiques and reaffirmed the state government's aim to provide 1 lakh jobs within a year, of which 67,000 have already been secured. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also admired the state's education initiatives, highlighting the establishment of a Skill University poised to become a hub for modern learning and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025