Rajasthan's Employment Bonanza: A Step Towards 1 Lakh Jobs

On Saturday, Rajasthan witnessed a significant step towards its employment objectives as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, inaugurated the Rojgar Utsav Avam Yuva Sammelan. The event, which attracted participants from various districts both in person and online, saw the distribution of 7,800 appointment letters to job aspirants.

In addition, Sharma launched the Mukhya Mantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan and released several important documents, including a booklet on the AI Act and a student attendance app. He also introduced directives on employment assistance schemes and the Atal Knowledge Centre to further bolster the state's employment and education frameworks.

During his address, Sharma criticized the Congress for their employment critiques and reaffirmed the state government's aim to provide 1 lakh jobs within a year, of which 67,000 have already been secured. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also admired the state's education initiatives, highlighting the establishment of a Skill University poised to become a hub for modern learning and research.

