Smart Meters: Powering India's Energy Future with Rs 4 Lakh Crore Potential

Power distribution companies in India stand to unlock an additional revenue potential of approximately Rs 4 lakh crore over the next seven years, thanks to the installation of smart meters, as revealed in a report by Care Edge Ratings this week. The report highlights that enhanced billing and collection efficiencies could even surpass the initial projections, thereby improving the financial health of the power sector further.

India's ambitious push towards smart grids is driving a critical transformation in its power distribution sector. The application of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) has already shown encouraging results. By January 2025, about 2 crore smart meters have been installed, according to Care Edge. However, the rollout is expected to fall short of the government's target of 25 crore meters by March 2026, with only 25 per cent anticipated to be achieved by then.

The significant potential of smart metering in enhancing power sector efficiency is underscored by Care Edge's report, which notes challenges such as consumer resistance and operational hurdles. With smart meter penetration at merely 5-6 per cent in India, compared to much higher rates in countries like Japan and the USA, strategic policy and financial incentives will be crucial to meet the ambitious goals set forth by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

(With inputs from agencies.)