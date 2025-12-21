Left Menu

Inspiring the Future: Madhu Babu Memorial Museum to Celebrate Legacy

The Odisha government plans to establish a Madhu Babu Memorial Museum at Shailabala Women's Autonomous College in Cuttack. This initiative, led by the state's higher education minister, aims to honor Madhusudan Das and his daughter Shailabala Das for their contributions to women's education and culture in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to preserve cultural heritage, the Odisha government announced plans to establish the Madhu Babu Memorial Museum on the campus of Shailabala Women's Autonomous College in Cuttack.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Suryabanshi Suraj, Odisha's minister for higher education and Odia Language, literature, and culture. It honors Madhusudan Das and his daughter Shailabala Das, pivotal figures in advancing women's education in the state.

The museum will showcase Madhu Babu's life, ideals, and contributions and will be located at a historically significant site within the college. This initiative not only serves as a tribute but also aims to inspire future generations by preserving the legacy of these educational pioneers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

