Left Menu

India's Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth and Human Capital

The EY Economy Watch forecasts India's GDP growth at 6.5% for the fiscal year starting April 2024, emphasizing the need for a balanced fiscal strategy enhancing human capital and fiscal prudence. The report suggests boosting investment in education and health to align with high-income country levels and improve growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:50 IST
India's Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth and Human Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a projection that underscores India's growth potential, the EY Economy Watch report forecasts a 6.5% GDP growth for the fiscal year starting April 2024. This growth forecast, while promising, comes with a caveat: the importance of a carefully balanced fiscal strategy that enhances human capital while maintaining fiscal prudence.

The report emphasizes the necessity for India to gear its fiscal strategy towards improving education and healthcare. With the current expenditure significantly lower than high-income countries, the report recommends increasing government education spending to 6.5% of GDP by FY2048 and health expenditure to 3.8% of GDP to ensure improved access and outcomes.

DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, highlighted that India's evolving age demographics could potentially create a cycle of growth and employment. Achieving this requires strategic government investments in human capital and infrastructure, along with regional equalization transfers to reduce inequalities across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025