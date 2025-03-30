Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches Mega Cooperative Projects in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced significant projects worth over Rs 800 crore in Bihar during International Cooperative Day. The projects include schemes from various departments and foundation stones for police buildings and road projects. Key leaders, including Bihar's Chief Minister, attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:38 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on International Cooperative Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a series of ambitious projects in Bihar, totaling over Rs 800 crore. The announcement showcases the government's commitment to regional development and cooperative advancement.

Amit Shah revealed new schemes amounting to Rs 111 crore from the cooperative department and Rs 421 crore dedicated to urban development and housing. Among the notable launches were the foundation stones for 133 police buildings valued at Rs 181 crore, alongside three national highway and road transport projects totaling Rs 109 crore.

The launch event, attended by key figures including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other prominent state officials, also saw the distribution of micro ATMs to 'bank mitras' from the Bihar State Cooperative Bank. The day's proceedings included Shah's scheduled address at a public rally in Gopalganj and a strategic NDA leaders' meeting in the state capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

