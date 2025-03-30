Odisha Train Derailment Tragedy: Passenger Loss and Recovery Efforts

An express train derailment in Cuttack, Odisha, resulted in the tragic death of one person and injuries to three others, according to railway officials. Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi, causing severe disruption in train services on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Suvankar Roy from West Bengal. Authorities are awaiting a postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, a female passenger sustained serious injuries, and two others are receiving treatment for minor injuries. Rescue efforts were executed swiftly, with fire personnel, NDRF, and ODRAF teams on the scene.

In light of the tragedy, the East Coast Railways announced ex-gratia compensation for victims. A detailed investigation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety will explore the causes of the derailment, as officials push to restore normal train operations swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)