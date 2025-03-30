Foxconn Breaks Glass Ceiling with Kathy Yang Chiu-chin's CEO Appointment

Electronics manufacturing powerhouse Foxconn, renowned as a major Apple vendor, has appointed Kathy Yang Chiu-chin as its rotating Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday. Chiu-chin makes history as the first woman to assume the role at Foxconn, a landmark move in corporate governance for the giant.

Foxconn's Chairman, Young Liu, who underscored the company's commitment to female leadership during an India visit in August 2024, also highlighted Chiu-chin's appointment as a testament to this pledge. Women currently represent 30% of Foxconn's workforce in India, which had approximately 48,000 employees as of August 2024.

Under Foxconn's rotational CEO system, chief executives are drawn from one of its major sectors to bring early exposure to overarching leadership responsibilities. This system aims to foster a cadre of leaders proficient in operational execution and organizational strategy. Chiu-chin concurrently serves in several roles at Foxconn, including as the global chief campus operation officer and head of its logistics subsidiary, JUSDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)