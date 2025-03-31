Left Menu

BirlaNu's Bold Investment for Double Growth: A New Era in Building Solutions

BirlaNu Ltd, formerly HIL Ltd, plans to invest up to Rs 1,300 crore over the next three years to double its sales. The company, part of the CK Birla Group, eyes expansion through organic and inorganic growth, and seeks acquisitions. Its expanding portfolio includes pipes, construction chemicals, and global brand Parador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CK Birla Group's BirlaNu Ltd, a leader in home and building solutions, has announced plans to invest up to Rs 1,300 crore in the coming three years as part of a strategy to double its sales within four years. This substantial investment will support both organic and inorganic growth, including strategic acquisitions.

Following a rebranding from HIL Ltd, the company is seeking to expand its product line internally while exploring external diversification opportunities. 'We are broadening our positioning with potential acquisitions,' said Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu Ltd, highlighting the company's ambitious roadmap.

The company aims at strengthening its market presence in India and the US, with a focus on its Parador brand and the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, including a new segment in the pipe industry with O PVC Pipes. Managing Director & CEO Akshat Seth emphasized this growth journey would also incorporate recent investments, such as a major acquisition in Patna, to achieve their revenue targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

