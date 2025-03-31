Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident in Spanish Coal Mine
Five miners lost their lives and four more were injured in a coal mine accident in Asturias, Spain. A machine malfunction caused the tragedy, prompting an emergency response involving helicopters and ambulances. Spanish leaders declared mourning and conveyed condolences to the victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:03 IST
In a devastating incident, five miners perished and four sustained injuries in a coal mine accident in Asturias, northern Spain, as reported by regional emergency services.
The tragic occurrence, caused by a machine malfunction at Degana mine at approximately 9:32 a.m. local time, also left two workers unharmed. Emergency responders swiftly dispatched three helicopters and two ambulances to the location.
Regional leader Adrian Barbon announced a two-day mourning period, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended his condolences to the families of the deceased via social platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement