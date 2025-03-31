Left Menu

Surviving the Ruins: Rescue Efforts Continue in Earthquake-hit Southeast Asia

Rescuers are racing against time to retrieve survivors from the debris in Myanmar and Bangkok after a devastating earthquake hit Southeast Asia. The 7.7-magnitude quake has resulted in approximately 2,000 fatalities, with relief efforts hampered by ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar.

Efforts to rescue survivors from rubble in Myanmar and Bangkok intensified on Monday, days after a massive earthquake devastated parts of Southeast Asia. The 7.7-magnitude quake, originating in Myanmar, has claimed around 2,000 lives, sparking cross-national cooperation in relief efforts.

In Mandalay, Myanmar, rescuers freed several individuals, including a pregnant woman. Imagery from Chinese media showed rescue workers navigating heaps of debris. Meanwhile, Bangkok's emergency teams are racing against time to locate those still buried beneath the collapsed skyscraper, where signs of life have been detected.

The quake not only wreaked physical havoc but also exacerbated Myanmar's existing civil crisis, posing significant challenges to ongoing relief operations. International organizations and neighboring countries have pledged aid, but insecurity in the region continues to impede humanitarian access and efforts.

