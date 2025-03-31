Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's New Transportation Overhaul: Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa Unveiled

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav reviewed a proposal to launch 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa', aiming to improve public transport in rural, urban, and intercity areas. The plan includes forming a state-level company and seven regional subsidiaries to monitor operations, fix fares, and enhance commuter services with a new app.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a promising initiative dubbed 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa' aimed at revolutionizing public transport across the state's rural, urban, and intercity terrains.

In a comprehensive meeting, Yadav reviewed the ambitious transport proposal which involves setting up a state-level holding company and seven regional subsidiaries in major divisions. Transport Secretary Manish Singh highlighted a three-tier monitoring system, coordination for route planning, and fare management, with an emphasis on providing seamless services.

The new system will introduce a commuter app and a monitoring dashboard, ensuring efficiency and reliability. With extensive feedback from conducted surveys, the State plans to facilitate business for bus operators while maintaining strict regulatory oversight. Ministers and officials discussed the initiative, underscoring its potential to transform the state's transport landscape.

