Renault Acquires Full Stake in Indian Joint Venture with Nissan

Renault will buy Nissan's 51% stake in their Indian JV, RNAIPL. The move, part of a global agreement, aims to boost operational efficiency and Renault's market expansion in India. The Chennai plant remains pivotal for both brands' models and future growth prospects, leveraging India's automotive ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

French auto giant Renault announced its decision to acquire Nissan's 51% stake in their joint manufacturing venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), based in Chennai.

Upon completion, Renault will hold 100% ownership of RNAIPL. This acquisition aligns with a broader framework agreement between Renault and Nissan, intended to enhance operational efficiencies and market dynamics.

The transaction supports Nissan's cost management objectives and solidifies Renault's strategic expansion in India, although financial details remain undisclosed. The Chennai facility, a cornerstone for both companies, will continue to produce models for Renault and Nissan, capitalizing on India's competitive supply ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

