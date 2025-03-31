Left Menu

TVS Motor Sells Stake and Acquires Assets in Strategic Move

TVS Motor Company's Singapore-based arm divested its stake in Ion Mobility, acquiring assets for USD 1.75 million. The stake was sold to Ion Mobility and its promoter, Chan Lianghong James. As a result, Ion Mobility is no longer an associate of TVS Motor (Singapore).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:50 IST
TVS Motor Sells Stake and Acquires Assets in Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company announced on Monday the divestment of its stake in Ion Mobility through its Singapore-based arm.

As part of the transaction, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired specific assets from Ion Mobility for a net cash consideration of approximately USD 1.75 million.

The stake has been sold back to Ion Mobility and Chan Lianghong James, the company's promoter. Consequently, Ion Mobility is no longer associated with TVS Motor (Singapore) or the company, according to a regulatory filing by TVS Motors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025