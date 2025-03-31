Left Menu

Tragic Car-Lorry Collision Claims Four Lives in Krishna District

Four individuals, including an infant, lost their lives in a devastating car-lorry collision near Penumudi Bridge in Krishna district. The incident occurred as a family was traveling from Tenali. Survivors remain in critical condition, and authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident involving a car and a lorry resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a young child, in Krishna district on Monday. The collision occurred near Penumudi Bridge, Puligadda village, around 3 pm.

The accident claimed the lives of three individuals instantly, while another succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. The survivors were swiftly transported to a state-run hospital in Vijayawada, where they remain in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the crash belonged to G. Sandeep, who was traveling with his family from Tenali. Authorities have filed a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, taking necessary legal actions against the accused, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

