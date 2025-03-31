Vedanta's Aluminium Park to Transform Odisha's Industrial Landscape

Vedanta Ltd has unveiled its ambitious plan to set up a cutting-edge aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, enhancing the region's industrial infrastructure.

The 253-acre park is anticipated to attract over 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while generating 200,000 jobs, reinforcing the state's economic potential.

With an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, Vedanta also intends to develop a 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium facility in Rayagada, underscoring its commitment to Odisha's industrial progress.

