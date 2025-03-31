Left Menu

Vedanta's Aluminium Park to Transform Odisha's Industrial Landscape

Vedanta Ltd announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha. Covering 253 acres, it seeks to bring in over 100 MSMEs and create 200,000 jobs. With a Rs 1 lakh crore investment, it aims to set up a 3 MTPA aluminium plant in Rayagada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:39 IST
Vedanta Ltd has unveiled its ambitious plan to set up a cutting-edge aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, enhancing the region's industrial infrastructure.

The 253-acre park is anticipated to attract over 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while generating 200,000 jobs, reinforcing the state's economic potential.

With an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, Vedanta also intends to develop a 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium facility in Rayagada, underscoring its commitment to Odisha's industrial progress.

