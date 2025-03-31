Left Menu

Smoke on the Tracks: Fire Scare on Ahmedabad-Barauni Express

The Ahmedabad-Barauni Express encountered a fire scare as heavy smoke engulfed its rear coach between Khandwa and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. The striking incident, with no injuries reported, prompted an immediate response and investigation by railway officials, ensuring minimal disruption to the train's journey.

A dramatic incident unfolded on the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express when the rear coach was enveloped in heavy smoke between Khandwa and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, risking passengers' safety. Fortunately, the bogie was empty, and there were no injuries reported, according to an official statement.

The incident occurred on Monday evening and was swiftly handled as railway personnel extinguished the smoke at 5:15pm, just in time for the train to resume its journey to Barauni, Bihar, by 5:20pm, as per West Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Harshit Shrivastava.

While the root cause of the smoke remains undetermined, Western Railway officials have joined an investigation to ascertain more details. Social media visuals vividly illustrate the alarming scene of the smoke, yet the railway's prompt action prevented any dangerous escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

