Senators Demand Accountability: U.S. Army's ADS-B Report

The U.S. Army faces pressure from senators to release a 2024 report explaining its failure to utilize ADS-B on helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport. This scrutiny follows a tragic incident on January 29, when an Army Black Hawk helicopter, lacking this safety technology, collided with a regional jet, resulting in 67 fatalities.

ADS-B, or automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast, is a modern surveillance system that transmits an aircraft's precise location. Despite federal mandates requiring civilian aircraft to use ADS-B, the military was granted an exemption in 2019 for specific situations. However, senators argue that its use has been scarce, particularly in Washington D.C. training flights.

Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell demand compliance, criticizing the Army for neglecting safety protocols. The FAA has issued new directives mandating ADS-B use near Reagan National Airport, barring exceptional national security missions, reflecting growing concern over aviation safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)