NARVIGATE 2025: Pioneering Transformations in Real Estate

NARVIGATE 2025 concludes successfully in New Delhi, reinforcing its status as India's premier real estate gathering. Industry leaders and policymakers converged to discuss innovations and market trends. The convention emphasised the sector's key role in India's economic future and highlighted the necessity of professional education and ethical standards.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:56 IST
NAR-India's 17th Annual Convention Concludes on a High Note. Image Credit: ANI
The 17th NAR-India Annual Convention, NARVIGATE 2025, successfully wrapped up in New Delhi, marking its status as India's leading real estate meet-up. Over two days, industry frontrunners, decision-makers, and experts from across the nation gathered to discuss sectoral developments.

The event's inauguration by Manohar Lal Khattar, India's Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, highlighted the integral role of real estate in India's future economy. With contributions nearing 18% of GDP, Khattar stressed the sector's vital part in India's journey towards becoming a prosperous nation by 2047. Samir Jasuja, PropEquity's founder, provided insights into current market trends and innovations.

The convention featured collaboration and knowledge-sharing opportunities for over 800 delegates. Esteemed speakers, including Aman Gupta and Chetan Bhagat, shared their perspectives on entrepreneurship and innovation. The event also marked a significant step in professional education as 20 delegates received advanced real estate certifications from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

