Swiss Sanctions Net Offers Over $8 Billion
The value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland due to sanctions increased from 5.8 billion to 7.4 billion Swiss francs by March 2025. An additional 1.6 billion francs were identified and blocked, highlighting the impact of international economic measures on Moscow.
In an ongoing effort to impose economic pressure on Moscow, Switzerland announced that the value of frozen Russian assets has reached 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.38 billion) as of March 2025, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.
This rise of 1.6 billion francs is attributed to the identification and blocking of additional funds, Swiss authorities revealed on Tuesday.
The latest figures underscore the effectiveness of coordinated international sanctions aimed at curbing Russia's economic capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
