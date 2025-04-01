Left Menu

Swiss Sanctions Net Offers Over $8 Billion

The value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland due to sanctions increased from 5.8 billion to 7.4 billion Swiss francs by March 2025. An additional 1.6 billion francs were identified and blocked, highlighting the impact of international economic measures on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:57 IST
Swiss Sanctions Net Offers Over $8 Billion
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In an ongoing effort to impose economic pressure on Moscow, Switzerland announced that the value of frozen Russian assets has reached 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.38 billion) as of March 2025, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

This rise of 1.6 billion francs is attributed to the identification and blocking of additional funds, Swiss authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The latest figures underscore the effectiveness of coordinated international sanctions aimed at curbing Russia's economic capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025