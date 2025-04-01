Director's Departure: Ramesh Jha Resigns from Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd

Ramesh Jha, who served as the Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL), has stepped down from his position, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This decision marks Jha's departure from a key subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, a leader in India's private thermal power sector.

Jha cited personal reasons and other preoccupations for his resignation, which will take effect at the close of business hours on March 31, 2025, officially ending his tenure in senior management at the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)