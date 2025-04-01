Director's Departure: Ramesh Jha Resigns from Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd
Ramesh Jha, the Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd, has announced his resignation. Effective from March 31, 2025, Jha leaves due to personal reasons and preoccupations, concluding his role within the subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, India's largest private thermal power producer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Ramesh Jha, who served as the Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL), has stepped down from his position, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
This decision marks Jha's departure from a key subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, a leader in India's private thermal power sector.
Jha cited personal reasons and other preoccupations for his resignation, which will take effect at the close of business hours on March 31, 2025, officially ending his tenure in senior management at the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement