Nationwide Toll Hike: Higher Commuting Costs on Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a 4 to 5 percent increase in toll charges for national highways and expressways across the country. This adjustment took effect on Tuesday, affecting numerous travelers.

The decision is part of an annual process where toll rates are modified based on changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. This adjustment is traditionally enacted on April 1 each year, according to a senior highways ministry official.

With roughly 855 user fee plazas on the highway network, most are public-funded. Key routes, such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, will experience the impact of these revised charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)