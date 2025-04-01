Left Menu

March Sees Boost in GST Collections Amidst Economic Dynamics

In March, the gross GST collection surged by 9.9% to over Rs 1.96 lakh crore, with domestic GST revenue reaching Rs 1.49 lakh crore. Revenue from imported goods saw a 13.56% increase. Post-refunds, net GST revenue totaled over Rs 1.76 lakh crore, marking a 7.3% year-on-year growth.

The month of March witnessed a notable rise in gross GST collections, climbing by 9.9% to surpass Rs 1.96 lakh crore, as revealed by recent government data.

GST revenue from domestic transactions experienced an 8.8% increase, amounting to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods demonstrated a higher surge of 13.56%, reaching Rs 46,919 crore.

Total refunds for the month rose steeply by 41% to Rs 19,615 crore. After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in March 2025 stood at over Rs 1.76 lakh crore, showing a healthy growth of 7.3% compared to the same period last year.

