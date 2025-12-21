Left Menu

Controversial Hate Speech Bill in Karnataka Faces Strong Opposition

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has urged the Karnataka Governor to withhold assent to a bill aimed at curbing hate speech and crimes, terming it unconstitutional. The organisation claims the bill's vague definitions and provisions threaten freedom of speech, religious liberty, and could lead to abuse by authorities.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a prominent right-wing organisation, has called on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to reject a proposed bill targeting hate speech and crimes, citing concerns over its constitutionality. The group's representatives argue that the bill poses a significant risk to freedom of speech and religious liberty.

In a detailed memorandum, the organisation criticised the bill for its ambiguous definitions of terms like 'hate speech' and 'hate crime', warning that such vagueness could allow authorities to stifle dissenting voices without the need for evidence of intent or imminent violence. This could result in unfair persecution of individuals exercising their right to free speech.

Furthermore, the Samiti highlighted the bill's potential impact on religious practices, expressing concern over the reversal of the burden of proof onto the accused. They also objected to the bill granting excessive power to executive magistrates and police, lacking judicial checks and balances, which could lead to unjust suppression of freedom and expression.

