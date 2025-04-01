Thane Civic Body Nears Property Tax Target with Digital Boost

In a significant achievement, Maharashtra's Thane city municipal corporation has amassed Rs 810 crore in property tax for the 2024-25 fiscal year, successfully reaching 95% of its target, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The collection marks a notable increase of Rs 108 crore compared to the previous year, attributed to the effective integration of digital payment solutions and meticulous tax collection strategies. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao expressed gratitude toward taxpayers for their cooperation.

The civic body had aimed to collect Rs 850 crore and utilized diverse payment channels and 21 collection points, including mobile van camps. Additional measures such as SMS reminders, social media, and auto-rickshaw campaigns proved instrumental. The Majiwada-Manpada ward emerged as the top collector, contributing Rs 246.14 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)