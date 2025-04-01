Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India's March 2025 Sales Surge Amidst New Launches

Hyundai Motor India reported a 3% increase in total sales in March 2025, with a rise in exports and continued strong performance in its SUV lineup. The company remains the second-largest passenger vehicle OEM in India, boosted by the introduction of new electric and SUV models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:19 IST
Hyundai Motor India's March 2025 Sales Surge Amidst New Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of continued market strength, Hyundai Motor India announced a 3% increase in total sales for March 2025, totaling 67,320 units. This shows an upward trend from the 65,601 units sold during the same period last year.

Notably, the company saw a robust increase in exports, recording 15,500 units, compared to 12,600 units the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in domestic dispatches to 51,820 units from 53,001, overall FY25 sales reached 7,62,052 units.

Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India's Whole-time Director and COO, stated the company maintained its position as the second-largest passenger vehicle OEM, courtesy of the expanding SUV portfolio, including the Hyundai Creta Electric and new Hyundai Alcazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025