Hyundai Motor India's March 2025 Sales Surge Amidst New Launches

In a display of continued market strength, Hyundai Motor India announced a 3% increase in total sales for March 2025, totaling 67,320 units. This shows an upward trend from the 65,601 units sold during the same period last year.

Notably, the company saw a robust increase in exports, recording 15,500 units, compared to 12,600 units the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in domestic dispatches to 51,820 units from 53,001, overall FY25 sales reached 7,62,052 units.

Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India's Whole-time Director and COO, stated the company maintained its position as the second-largest passenger vehicle OEM, courtesy of the expanding SUV portfolio, including the Hyundai Creta Electric and new Hyundai Alcazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)