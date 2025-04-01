Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Revives Government-Backed Bus Services

Madhya Pradesh has taken a significant step by approving the reintroduction of government-backed bus services that were suspended two decades ago. The 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' aims to provide organized, safe, and convenient transport, integrating current privatized services into a public-private partnership model under a new state-level holding company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Revives Government-Backed Bus Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet has greenlit the revival of a state-supported bus service, two decades after its suspension, to facilitate better passenger travel across the region.

The service, called 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva,' will operate on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis to ensure organized and safe transportation on both rural and urban routes. State Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh emphasized systematic planning for routing and traffic management.

A capital investment of Rs 101.20 crore has been approved to initiate the service and form a state-level holding company overseeing several regional subsidiaries, restructuring existing city bus companies into more efficient divisional entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025