Madhya Pradesh Revives Government-Backed Bus Services

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet has greenlit the revival of a state-supported bus service, two decades after its suspension, to facilitate better passenger travel across the region.

The service, called 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva,' will operate on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis to ensure organized and safe transportation on both rural and urban routes. State Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh emphasized systematic planning for routing and traffic management.

A capital investment of Rs 101.20 crore has been approved to initiate the service and form a state-level holding company overseeing several regional subsidiaries, restructuring existing city bus companies into more efficient divisional entities.

