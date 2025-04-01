BRO Opens Zojila Pass in Record Time Post Intense Snowfall

In a remarkable feat, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened the Zojila Pass, a crucial high-altitude pass connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, in record time after a closure of 32 days, according to the defence ministry's announcement.

The intense closure period lasted 17 days due to relentless snowfall from a Western Disturbance. The BRO faced extreme conditions, including sub-zero temperatures and avalanche-prone terrain, yet managed to clear massive snow volumes in just 15 days, between March 17 and March 31.

This achievement underscores the BRO's commitment and technological prowess. Over the years, the closure period has significantly decreased from six months to just weeks, thanks to improved techniques and the dedication of BRO's Project Beacon in Kashmir and Project Vijayak in Ladakh, the ministry noted.

