Left Menu

BRO Opens Zojila Pass in Record Time Post Intense Snowfall

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir Valley and Ladakh in record time despite a 32-day closure due to intense snowfall. They managed to clear snow in just 15 days amid harsh conditions, highlighting their technological advancements and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:47 IST
BRO Opens Zojila Pass in Record Time Post Intense Snowfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened the Zojila Pass, a crucial high-altitude pass connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, in record time after a closure of 32 days, according to the defence ministry's announcement.

The intense closure period lasted 17 days due to relentless snowfall from a Western Disturbance. The BRO faced extreme conditions, including sub-zero temperatures and avalanche-prone terrain, yet managed to clear massive snow volumes in just 15 days, between March 17 and March 31.

This achievement underscores the BRO's commitment and technological prowess. Over the years, the closure period has significantly decreased from six months to just weeks, thanks to improved techniques and the dedication of BRO's Project Beacon in Kashmir and Project Vijayak in Ladakh, the ministry noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025