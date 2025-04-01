Trade Tensions: Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Farmers
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan warns of the adverse effects US-imposed reciprocal tariffs could have on Indian farmers. Calling for a strong governmental stance, he criticizes the lack of planning and urges the agriculture minister to join trade negotiations to protect farmers' interests.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has raised alarms about the potential negative impact of US-imposed reciprocal tariffs on Indian farmers. Addressing reporters in Karad, Chavan implored the Indian government to adopt a strong stance and criticized its lack of preparation on the issue.
Chavan emphasized the urgency for both the trade and agriculture ministers to engage in talks with the US to safeguard Indian farmers. He pointed out that if the US begins a trade war, it could spell severe consequences for India's agriculture sector, particularly in Maharashtra.
Criticizing the current government's handling of the situation, Chavan also accused the BJP of fueling communal tensions and expressed concern over national policymaking under their leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Peru Calls for Enhanced Logistics in India Trade Talks
NZ and India Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Free Trade Talks, Defence Agreement, and Enhanced Cooperation
India’s IT and Services Sector Poised for $450 Billion Export Boom, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at Global Confluence 2025
Trade Talks: Taiwan Offers Solutions to India's Deficit Dilemma
Optimism in the Air: India and US Set for Crucial Trade Talks