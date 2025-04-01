Trade Tensions: Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Farmers

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has raised alarms about the potential negative impact of US-imposed reciprocal tariffs on Indian farmers. Addressing reporters in Karad, Chavan implored the Indian government to adopt a strong stance and criticized its lack of preparation on the issue.

Chavan emphasized the urgency for both the trade and agriculture ministers to engage in talks with the US to safeguard Indian farmers. He pointed out that if the US begins a trade war, it could spell severe consequences for India's agriculture sector, particularly in Maharashtra.

Criticizing the current government's handling of the situation, Chavan also accused the BJP of fueling communal tensions and expressed concern over national policymaking under their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)