Uttar Pradesh Unveils Innovative Excise Policy to Revolutionize Liquor Sales

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26 is now in effect, introducing significant changes to the state's liquor retail landscape. The policy merges separate foreign liquor and beer shops into composite shops, without increasing the overall number but enhancing retail density.

These composite shops, covering at least 400 square feet and meeting specific criteria, can transition to model shops, offering customers enhanced services. In a move to diversify options, low-alcoholic bars have been launched in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, and Lucknow, while IT sectors can now house premium bars and retail outlets.

The policy also pushes for responsible tourism with liquor tasting at wineries and breweries, and introduces a new 90 ml category for Indian-Made Foreign Liquor. With an e-lottery system for allocation, the reform aims to streamline operations and boost the state's tourism and retail industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)