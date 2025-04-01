Volatile Markets: U.S. Stocks See Mixed Performance Amid Tariff Concerns

Amid swirling economic uncertainties, U.S. stock indexes faced volatile trading on Tuesday. Investors remain cautious ahead of President Donald Trump's anticipated announcement on new tariffs set for Wednesday, adding to concerns about an economic slowdown and inflation.

The S&P 500 saw a slight lift thanks to technology stocks, which rebounded despite broader market struggles. However, healthcare and airline sectors lagged significantly, with notable declines in Johnson & Johnson following a legal setback over talc-related lawsuits.

Meanwhile, market participants are keenly watching additional economic indicators. These include a jump in job openings and increased inflationary measures—factors fueling speculations of a looming recession and potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.

