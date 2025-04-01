Left Menu

Volatile Markets: U.S. Stocks See Mixed Performance Amid Tariff Concerns

U.S. stock indexes exhibited mixed results as investors grappled with tariff-related uncertainties. The S&P 500 rebounded slightly amidst tech support but was weighed down by healthcare and airlines. Investor focus is also on Trump's pending tariff announcement, contributing to economic uncertainty and potential inflation concerns.

Updated: 01-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:50 IST
Amid swirling economic uncertainties, U.S. stock indexes faced volatile trading on Tuesday. Investors remain cautious ahead of President Donald Trump's anticipated announcement on new tariffs set for Wednesday, adding to concerns about an economic slowdown and inflation.

The S&P 500 saw a slight lift thanks to technology stocks, which rebounded despite broader market struggles. However, healthcare and airline sectors lagged significantly, with notable declines in Johnson & Johnson following a legal setback over talc-related lawsuits.

Meanwhile, market participants are keenly watching additional economic indicators. These include a jump in job openings and increased inflationary measures—factors fueling speculations of a looming recession and potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.

