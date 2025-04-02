Ooty's E-Pass Protest: Tourism Takes a Hit

A widespread protest was observed in the Nilgiris district, including popular tourist spots such as Ooty, Kotagiri, and Gudalur, as commercial establishments and taxis ceased operations on Wednesday to protest the e-pass system.

The court-mandated e-pass system, introduced to control vehicle congestion in hill stations like Ooty and Kodaikanal, has been criticized by local business owners and taxi operators for impacting their livelihoods.

Local authorities require visitors to apply for an e-pass prior to their visit, with restrictions placed on the number of vehicles allowed entry, although exemptions are in place for emergencies and certain local transports.

