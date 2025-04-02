Left Menu

Ooty's E-Pass Protest: Tourism Takes a Hit

A protest in the Nilgiris district led to the closure of commercial establishments and halted transport to oppose the e-pass system. This affected tourists' access to hotels and food. The e-pass requirement, set by a court, is intended to manage vehicle influx to Ooty and nearby areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:20 IST
Ooty's E-Pass Protest: Tourism Takes a Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A widespread protest was observed in the Nilgiris district, including popular tourist spots such as Ooty, Kotagiri, and Gudalur, as commercial establishments and taxis ceased operations on Wednesday to protest the e-pass system.

The court-mandated e-pass system, introduced to control vehicle congestion in hill stations like Ooty and Kodaikanal, has been criticized by local business owners and taxi operators for impacting their livelihoods.

Local authorities require visitors to apply for an e-pass prior to their visit, with restrictions placed on the number of vehicles allowed entry, although exemptions are in place for emergencies and certain local transports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025