Zambia's Push for Solar Mini-Grids to Expand Electricity Access by 2030

Access to electricity in Zambia has improved dramatically in recent years, increasing from 30% in 2017 to nearly 50% today. However, half of the country's population remains without reliable access to electricity, leaving the government and development partners with a formidable task: to connect all Zambians, particularly in remote rural areas, to clean and affordable energy sources.

Zambia’s primary electricity generation relies heavily on hydropower, which accounts for 80% of the country's electricity production. However, recent droughts have highlighted the vulnerabilities of this energy source, underscoring the urgent need for diversified and sustainable energy solutions. The country’s dependence on hydropower, which is highly susceptible to weather patterns, has brought about an increased focus on renewable energy sources such as solar power.

To address this energy gap, the Government of Zambia is actively collaborating with the World Bank, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Africa Minigrid Development Association (AMDA), and several other international partners. Their collective goal is to rapidly expand access to off-grid solar energy solutions, with a particular emphasis on solar mini-grids and solar home systems. These solutions are seen as the most viable means of reaching the millions of Zambians still without electricity, especially in rural areas where extending the national grid is financially and logistically challenging.

Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, has made it clear that the country’s target is to have at least 200 solar mini-grids operational by 2030, with the intention of ensuring every rural district in Zambia has access to reliable, clean, and affordable electricity. "Our target is to have at least 200 solar mini-grids operational by 2030, ensuring that every rural district in Zambia has access to clean, affordable, and reliable electricity,” said Chikote.

Solar mini-grids and solar home systems present an ideal solution for rural Zambia. Solar home systems are rooftop solar panels that supply electricity for lighting, phone charging, and running small appliances. Solar mini-grids, on the other hand, are larger-scale solar installations that power entire villages, providing a steady and reliable energy source for communities that would otherwise remain off the national grid.

Together, these two technologies have the potential to connect up to 8.5 million Zambians who still lack access to electricity. While solar home systems are cost-effective and relatively simple to deploy, the large-scale solar mini-grids offer a solution for communities that need a more substantial and reliable power source. They are considered the most affordable and efficient way to provide electricity to the most remote populations.

However, the road to widespread deployment is not without obstacles. Developers of solar mini-grids face numerous challenges, both technical and financial. In a country like Zambia, with its average population density of just 24 inhabitants per square kilometer, extending the grid to remote communities is not only expensive but also difficult due to the vast distances and underdeveloped infrastructure. Therefore, solar mini-grids are seen as the ideal alternative to a traditional grid extension, but securing the necessary investments and financing for these projects remains a significant hurdle.

In order to address these challenges and accelerate the deployment of solar mini-grids, the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) has partnered with COMESA and AMDA to organize a conference in Lusaka from April 1st to 3rd. This event brings together key stakeholders, including mini-grid developers, financiers, government officials, and development partners, to review the progress made in mini-grid technologies, discuss the barriers to deployment, and explore new ways to overcome these challenges.

Achim Fock, the World Bank’s Country Manager for Zambia, emphasized the transformative power of energy access. “Energy access changes people’s lives. It improves health and quality of life and helps create jobs and livelihoods that lift people out of poverty,” Fock said. He also highlighted the World Bank’s partnership with the African Development Bank and other development partners on the “Mission 300” initiative, which aims to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030. This ambitious program is a cornerstone of the World Bank’s efforts to accelerate development and reduce poverty in the region.

Zambia's current electricity access rate remains low compared to other countries in the region, and the nation’s relatively low population density makes grid extension both expensive and logistically difficult. The World Bank’s support for Zambia includes initiatives like the Electricity Services Access Project (ESAP) and the Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector Project (ZTIP), both of which are aimed at expanding access to affordable and sustainable energy. These projects are key to the country's broader strategy to improve energy access while fostering economic development.

The potential benefits of solar mini-grids go beyond just electricity access. They have the power to boost local economies by enabling small businesses to thrive, improve healthcare services by powering medical equipment and refrigeration, and enhance educational opportunities through better access to technology. Additionally, solar mini-grids contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The government, along with international partners, is committed to overcoming the technical, financial, and logistical challenges of deploying solar mini-grids in Zambia. While the road ahead may be challenging, the efforts to expand access to electricity through solar energy have the potential to transform the lives of millions of Zambians and set an example for other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to follow.

As Zambia moves forward with its ambitious plans, it remains to be seen how quickly and effectively these projects will be scaled up. However, with continued investment, technical innovation, and strong partnerships, the dream of universal electricity access for all Zambians by 2030 could soon become a reality, powering the nation's future growth and development.