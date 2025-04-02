Left Menu

Local Flavors Aboard: Indian Railways' Culinary Experiment

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an initiative to offer regional cuisines on trains across India. Beginning with Southern Railways, the program aims to enhance passenger experience with local dishes. The move follows requests to include South Indian cuisine on Vande Bharat trains in Tamil Nadu.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled plans to diversify train menus with regional cuisines, starting with an experiment in Southern Railways. The initiative aims to provide passengers with local culinary experiences as trains traverse various regions.

In response to a query from DMK member Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who advocated for South Indian dishes on Vande Bharat trains, the minister confirmed that the policy will be implemented nationwide.

Vaishnaw noted that the railways' effort to include regional flavors is a 'continuous improvement process.' The initiative acknowledges communication barriers faced by passengers in pantry services and seeks to address them as part of the rollout.

