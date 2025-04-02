Mixed Signals: Ups and Downs in India's Auto Industry for March 2025

The Indian automobile industry experienced a blend of triumph and turbulence in March 2025. Two-wheeler and tractor segments saw substantial gains while commercial and passenger vehicles offered mixed outcomes, a report by Axis Securities highlights.

The passenger vehicle segment grew by approximately 5% year-on-year, propelled by remarkable figures from Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Kia, which saw increases of 13%, 18%, and 19% respectively. Conversely, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki encountered downturns, with Hyundai's domestic sales declining 2% YoY and Maruti Suzuki's overall sales dipping 1% due to a 3% drop in entry-level models. Tata Motors achieved modest growth of 3% YoY.

Commercial vehicles recorded slight gains of 2% YoY, with a robust 23% monthly increase. Within this sector, VECV, M&M, and Ashok Leyland posted growth rates of 6%, 14%, and 6% YoY, respectively, although Maruti Suzuki's CV sales plummeted 34% YoY and Tata Motors decreased by 4%. The report forecasts single-digit growth in FY26, driven by bus segment demand.

The two-wheeler market surged, led by TVS, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield with gains of 14%, 33%, and 23% YoY, respectively. Export markets remained strong, with TVS, RE, and Suzuki Motorcycles seeing upward trends of 22%, 36%, and 15% YoY, respectively. Further growth is expected, driven by new launches and government incentives.

Tractor sales soared 32% YoY, led by M&M and Escorts at 34% and 15% increases, respectively. Projections for FY26 suggest sustained momentum supported by favorable agricultural conditions and government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)