Left Menu

INRO Business Summit 2025: Bridging Global Commerce

The INRO Business Summit 2025, organized by the Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India, aims to foster international trade, collaboration, and innovation across various industries. This event offers networking opportunities, expert panels, and displays cutting-edge solutions, facilitating market expansion and economic growth globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:06 IST
INRO Business Summit 2025: Bridging Global Commerce
INRO Summit 2025: Expanding Horizons for Businesses Across Continents. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India (UBCCR) has announced the highly anticipated INRO Business Summit 2025, scheduled to serve as a dynamic hub for international trade, collaboration, and innovation between India, Romania, and global markets.

Shiva Munjal, the President of UBCCR, highlighted the summit's role in gathering diverse businesses under a single banner. Munjal stated, 'The INRO Summit 2025 is more than just an event; it represents a crucial step in strengthening economic and business links across key industries such as technology, infrastructure, healthcare, food, and manufacturing.' This summit is set to attract CEOs, CTOs, directors, investors, and industrialists eager for new business opportunities. Attendees can expect engaging B2B networking sessions, expert panels, industry workshops, and showcases of innovative products and solutions from top global companies.

INRO Summit 2025 will spotlight industries like technology, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food and agriculture, and more. Kunal Katyal, UBCCR's Vice President of Indian Affairs, emphasized the summit's significance in expanding India's corporate footprint into Romania and Europe. He noted, 'This event offers an unparalleled platform for Indian entrepreneurs to form substantial business connections.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025