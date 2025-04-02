INRO Business Summit 2025: Bridging Global Commerce

The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India (UBCCR) has announced the highly anticipated INRO Business Summit 2025, scheduled to serve as a dynamic hub for international trade, collaboration, and innovation between India, Romania, and global markets.

Shiva Munjal, the President of UBCCR, highlighted the summit's role in gathering diverse businesses under a single banner. Munjal stated, 'The INRO Summit 2025 is more than just an event; it represents a crucial step in strengthening economic and business links across key industries such as technology, infrastructure, healthcare, food, and manufacturing.' This summit is set to attract CEOs, CTOs, directors, investors, and industrialists eager for new business opportunities. Attendees can expect engaging B2B networking sessions, expert panels, industry workshops, and showcases of innovative products and solutions from top global companies.

INRO Summit 2025 will spotlight industries like technology, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food and agriculture, and more. Kunal Katyal, UBCCR's Vice President of Indian Affairs, emphasized the summit's significance in expanding India's corporate footprint into Romania and Europe. He noted, 'This event offers an unparalleled platform for Indian entrepreneurs to form substantial business connections.'

