India's Locomotive Production Reaches Record High in 2024-25

The Indian Railways has set a new benchmark in locomotive manufacturing, producing 1,681 units during the 2024-25 fiscal year. This represents a remarkable 19% increase from 2023-24, with the ministry highlighting India's leadership in the global railway sector.

The production figures for 2024-25 outpaced those of prominent regions such as the United States and Europe, solidifying India's position in the fast-evolving arena. The significant uptick is attributed to strategic moves under the 'Make in India' initiative, a cornerstone of the country's industrial advancement.

Performance varied among Indian manufacturing hubs, with Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Banaras, Patiala, Madhepura, and Marhowrah all contributing significantly. Most locomotives produced were earmarked for freight, supporting the broader goal of enhancing national railway infrastructure and capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)