Revolutionizing AI: STT GDC's New Data Hub in Kolkata

STT GDC India is set to transform Eastern India's digital infrastructure with a cutting-edge data center in Kolkata. Spanning 5.59 acres, the facility supports AI computing with advanced technologies, ensuring reliability and sustainability. It bolsters India's AI ecosystem and aligns with national growth objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) / New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:26 IST
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) Unveils AI-Ready Data Centre Campus in Kolkata with INR 450 Crore Investment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move set to redefine Eastern India's digital landscape, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) is launching a state-of-the-art AI-ready data center in Kolkata. This expansive facility, located in New Town, spans 5.59 acres and is equipped with advanced cooling systems, high-density rack configurations, and a scalable design tailored to meet the surging demands of AI computing.

With a keen focus on sustainability and innovation, the Kolkata data center boasts the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design certification, underscoring its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure. It offers a modular design that can adapt to high-performance computing needs and incorporates sustainable practices such as low-PUE cooling, water conservation, and the use of low-GWP refrigerants, thereby prioritizing environmental responsibility.

This strategic investment not only enhances STT GDC India's footprint, now spanning 30 centers across 10 cities but also positions the Kolkata facility as a critical hub for AI development. It supports a wide spectrum of AI-driven initiatives, from natural language processing to computer vision, facilitating digital transformation across industries while aligning with India's vision for AI growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

