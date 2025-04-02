Revolutionizing AI: STT GDC's New Data Hub in Kolkata

In a strategic move set to redefine Eastern India's digital landscape, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) is launching a state-of-the-art AI-ready data center in Kolkata. This expansive facility, located in New Town, spans 5.59 acres and is equipped with advanced cooling systems, high-density rack configurations, and a scalable design tailored to meet the surging demands of AI computing.

With a keen focus on sustainability and innovation, the Kolkata data center boasts the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design certification, underscoring its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure. It offers a modular design that can adapt to high-performance computing needs and incorporates sustainable practices such as low-PUE cooling, water conservation, and the use of low-GWP refrigerants, thereby prioritizing environmental responsibility.

This strategic investment not only enhances STT GDC India's footprint, now spanning 30 centers across 10 cities but also positions the Kolkata facility as a critical hub for AI development. It supports a wide spectrum of AI-driven initiatives, from natural language processing to computer vision, facilitating digital transformation across industries while aligning with India's vision for AI growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)