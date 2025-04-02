Air India Revitalizes Fleet with Heavy Refresh Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

Air India has successfully completed a heavy refresh on the first of its legacy Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, according to officials. The refurbishing of the remaining 12 planes is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

The process, delayed due to global supply chain issues, includes new carpets, seat covers, cushions, and repairs to broken seats. This heavy refresh was conducted in Singapore over a 50-day period, ensuring the aircraft is ready for ultra-long operations.

The airline's fleet, comprising 40 legacy wide-body planes, will see further refurbishment as part of a $400 million program, aiming to upgrade all legacy aircraft, both narrow and wide body, by mid-2027.

