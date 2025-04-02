Siemens Partners with Miko Pharma to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Production in Ghana

Siemens, the world-renowned technology giant, has entered into a groundbreaking agreement with Miko Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in Africa, to create state-of-the-art facilities for the local production of life-saving generic drugs in Ghana. The deal, which was finalized at the prestigious Hannover Messe trade show in Germany, marks one of the largest and most transformative collaborations in the history of Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry. With this partnership, Siemens will play a pivotal role in developing industrial applications, infrastructure, buildings, and utilities for Miko Pharma’s operations in the Eastern region of Ghana, ensuring the highest quality standards are met according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

A Transformational Partnership for Ghana’s Healthcare System

In an era where access to affordable and quality healthcare remains a significant challenge for many African nations, this collaboration promises to reshape the landscape of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Ghana. Siemens’ role in providing advanced technology and expertise in industrial applications is poised to have a long-lasting impact on the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

As Sabine Dall’Omo, the CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, explained: "Our goal is to enable the manufacture of safe pharmaceutical drugs in Africa. This partnership with Miko Pharma represents a significant step towards achieving that goal. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise, we aim to create a sustainable and self-sufficient pharmaceutical industry in Ghana. We are honoured to support our partners in this transformative journey."

Miko Pharma’s ambitious plan includes the establishment of a high-tech pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, which will be located in Eastern Ghana. The project will not only improve access to life-saving medications but also create over 130 jobs in the region. The facility will focus on producing affordable and high-quality medicines to treat a wide range of health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, HIV, malaria, and chronic pain. The production of generic medications is expected to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system, enabling more people in Ghana and the surrounding regions to access life-saving treatments.

A Vision for Africa’s Pharmaceutical Future

Dr. Michael Obeng, CEO and founder of Miko Pharma, expressed his excitement about the agreement: "Miko Pharma plans to create 130 jobs in the manufacturing of affordable and effective superior-quality medications for the treatment of various ailments, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, HIV, malaria, and pain, in Ghana. This initiative will significantly enhance healthcare accessibility in the region." Dr. Obeng, who is a Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has long been a champion of improving healthcare access and creating solutions that are sustainable for local economies.

Mr. Willard Jackson, Executive Director for Miko Pharma, further emphasized the transformative nature of this partnership: "Being in Germany to sign this historic agreement with Siemens was a moment of immense pride for our team at Miko Pharma. This partnership is not just about building facilities—it’s about transforming healthcare in Ghana and setting a new standard for pharmaceutical production in Africa. With Siemens’ expertise, we are confident that these state-of-the-art facilities will deliver affordable, high-quality medications to those who need them most, while also creating meaningful employment opportunities. This is a pivotal step toward our vision of a self-reliant and thriving pharmaceutical sector in Ghana."

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth in Ghana

The pharmaceutical industry in Ghana has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, contributing significantly to the national economy. According to the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority, there were 36 licensed pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities operating in the country by 2023, alongside more than 3,500 pharmaceutical shops across the nation. Despite this growth, Ghana still relies on imports for a significant portion of its pharmaceutical needs. Currently, only 30% of the pharmaceutical demand in the country is met by locally produced drugs.

However, the market dynamics are shifting. In 2023, the pharmaceutical sector accounted for 0.8% of Ghana’s GDP and represented 21.8% of the total healthcare expenditure. Research by Deloitte Ghana has shown that pharmaceutical sales in the country reached GHS6.6bn (US$571 million) in 2023, and this figure is projected to grow to GHS10.7bn (US$735 million) by 2028. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of generic medicines, which is expected to continue to rise as the local production of drugs expands.

The forecast for the pharmaceutical market in Ghana is promising, with Statista projecting the sector to reach a revenue of US$254.88 million in 2025. With this context in mind, the partnership between Siemens and Miko Pharma is set to significantly impact the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, far exceeding previous economic projections.

A Sustainable Future for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The Siemens-Miko Pharma collaboration not only represents a major step forward for Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector but also lays the foundation for a more self-sufficient and sustainable approach to drug manufacturing in the country. By leveraging Siemens' technological prowess and Miko Pharma’s expertise in pharmaceutical production, this partnership has the potential to drive innovation, improve healthcare outcomes, and contribute to long-term economic growth.

The establishment of these world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Eastern Ghana will not only ensure that the country can produce high-quality generic medications locally but will also provide an opportunity to create jobs, strengthen the local economy, and reduce the country’s reliance on imported drugs. This project also sets an important precedent for other African nations, demonstrating that it is possible to build a strong and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing sector on the continent, with the right technology, expertise, and partnerships.

In conclusion, the partnership between Siemens and Miko Pharma is a transformative and historic milestone for Ghana and Africa as a whole. By investing in the local production of generic pharmaceuticals, this initiative holds the potential to improve healthcare accessibility, create jobs, and boost economic development. The long-term impact of this collaboration will resonate throughout the entire region, creating a self-reliant pharmaceutical industry that can meet the needs of local populations and set a new standard for healthcare across the African continent.