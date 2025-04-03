Trump's Tariff Twist: A New Era in US-India Trade Relations

In a significant move highlighting trade tensions, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the White House on reciprocal tariffs, specifically targeting India's tariffs on American goods. This new directive aims to address the persistent trade deficits plaguing the US economy.

Trump declared 2 April 2025 as 'Liberation Day,' in a bold statement positioning America to reclaim its industrial prowess. He criticized countries like India for imposing higher tariffs, which he believes have hurt American steelworkers, farmers, and industries over the years. Trump's order emphasizes a shift towards economic fairness in trade practices.

The executive order highlights the US's historically low tariff rates compared to countries such as China, India, and the European Union. This strategic policy adjustment, with a 10% tariff to be applied globally, is expected to rebalance trade relations and protect national economic interests.

