Freudenberg Group Reports Record Growth Amidst Challenging Market

Freudenberg Group, a global leader in technology innovation, has reported record financial performance for 2024, with revenues reaching €11,947.5 million. Despite facing challenges such as unfavorable exchange rate changes, the company's operating profit increased by 4.7% to €1,132.4 million. This success is attributed to its strategic market expansion and a focus on medical technology and energy sectors.

The company's profit margin witnessed an uptick to 9.5% from last year's 9.1%, while its equity ratio improved slightly. In India, Freudenberg continued its positive trajectory, driven by robust sales and strategic investments like the new production facility inaugurated in Morinda. CEO Dr. Mohsen Sohi highlighted the importance of long-term thinking in sustaining growth.

Freudenberg has made commendable strides in sustainability initiatives, achieving a 45% reduction in CO₂ emissions per million euros in sales since 2020. The company's total energy consumption is significantly dependent on renewable sources. Looking forward, Freudenberg aims to build on these successes by enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable practices globally.

