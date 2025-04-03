India's Response to US Tariff Hike: A Strategical Review
Amidst the recent imposition of US tariffs on global imports, India plans to assess its impact, particularly a 27% duty on its exports. Experts highlight potential trade advantages due to relatively lower tariffs compared to other nations, while emphasizing the need for improved efficiency within India's industries.
In response to the recent enforcement of reciprocal tariffs by the US, India announced its intention to thoroughly evaluate the repercussions. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the importance of a strategic analysis in light of a 27% tariff imposed on Indian goods exported to the US.
Despite concerns, industry leaders like ASSOCHAM president Sanjay Nayar perceive limited impact on Indian industry, particularly owing to competitive tariff rates relative to Southeast Asian countries. However, Nayar urges Indian sectors to boost their efficiency and consider expanding market access for the US.
The broader context follows President Trump's April decision to apply extensive tariffs on various countries, aiming to redress perceived trade inequities. Under this policy, Indian goods face moderate tariffs compared to nations like China and Vietnam, offering a potential upside for India's export-driven sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
