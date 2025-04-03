Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures Rs9.11 Crore Orders, Strengthens Market Presence

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a leading name in LED lighting solutions, has announced securing three substantial orders valued at Rs9.11 Crore, reinforcing its stronghold in the commercial lighting market. The deals involve renowned clients such as Marwadi Educare Foundation, Avid AV Technologies, and Lightalive Solutions, illustrating increased trust in Focus Lighting's expertise and product quality.

The contracts feature diverse scopes, including the manufacture, supply, and delivery of both indoor and outdoor lighting solutions, with completion timelines ranging from six months to two years. This achievement marks a robust start to the financial year 2025-26, showcasing the company's strategic focus on market expansion, technology enhancements, and production efficiency.

Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures, expressed optimism about the company's growth trajectory, highlighting the importance of these contract wins in driving sustainable development. With a commitment to innovative and energy-efficient offerings, Focus Lighting aims to maintain operational excellence and timely execution in future endeavors.

