Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures Rs9.11 Crore Orders, Strengthens Market Presence

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited has landed three substantial orders totaling Rs9.11 Crore, further solidifying its position in the commercial lighting sector. These projects, spanning six months to two years, underscore the company's commitment to innovation and market expansion in the LED lighting solutions industry.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:50 IST
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures Prestigious Contracts Worth Rs9 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a leading name in LED lighting solutions, has announced securing three substantial orders valued at Rs9.11 Crore, reinforcing its stronghold in the commercial lighting market. The deals involve renowned clients such as Marwadi Educare Foundation, Avid AV Technologies, and Lightalive Solutions, illustrating increased trust in Focus Lighting's expertise and product quality.

The contracts feature diverse scopes, including the manufacture, supply, and delivery of both indoor and outdoor lighting solutions, with completion timelines ranging from six months to two years. This achievement marks a robust start to the financial year 2025-26, showcasing the company's strategic focus on market expansion, technology enhancements, and production efficiency.

Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures, expressed optimism about the company's growth trajectory, highlighting the importance of these contract wins in driving sustainable development. With a commitment to innovative and energy-efficient offerings, Focus Lighting aims to maintain operational excellence and timely execution in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

