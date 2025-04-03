Left Menu

Asia's First High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator Revolutionizes Maternal Healthcare at MAHE

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has launched Asia's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator at Kasturba Medical College, enhancing medical education and maternal healthcare training. The simulator ensures hands-on experience for healthcare professionals, promising better patient care and improved maternal health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:32 IST
Asia's First High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator Revolutionizes Maternal Healthcare at MAHE
KMC Manipal introduces Asia's first revolutionary birthing simulator. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move for medical education in Asia, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has introduced the continent's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. This cutting-edge device, developed by Laerdal, is set to provide healthcare professionals with invaluable practical training in obstetric care and maternal resuscitation.

During the official launch, led by Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, an extensive Training-of-Trainers program was coordinated with Laerdal's experts. This initiative equipped faculty across various institutes with superior skills in maternal healthcare simulation, underscoring MAHE's commitment to exceptional educational standards.

The installation not only reflects KMC Manipal's leadership in advanced healthcare simulation but also sets a new benchmark for maternal healthcare training in India. Situated within an expansive Medical Simulation Centre, the Division of Advanced Healthcare Simulation offers comprehensive training programs, promoting excellence in clinical outcomes and safer childbirth experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025