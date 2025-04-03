Asia's First High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator Revolutionizes Maternal Healthcare at MAHE

In a pioneering move for medical education in Asia, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has introduced the continent's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. This cutting-edge device, developed by Laerdal, is set to provide healthcare professionals with invaluable practical training in obstetric care and maternal resuscitation.

During the official launch, led by Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, an extensive Training-of-Trainers program was coordinated with Laerdal's experts. This initiative equipped faculty across various institutes with superior skills in maternal healthcare simulation, underscoring MAHE's commitment to exceptional educational standards.

The installation not only reflects KMC Manipal's leadership in advanced healthcare simulation but also sets a new benchmark for maternal healthcare training in India. Situated within an expansive Medical Simulation Centre, the Division of Advanced Healthcare Simulation offers comprehensive training programs, promoting excellence in clinical outcomes and safer childbirth experiences.

