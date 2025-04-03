Revolutionizing Fluid Transfer: IDEX's Energy-Efficient Cognito Pumps Make Industry Waves
IDEX Corporation is transforming fluid transfer with its Cognito 1-inch electrically operated double diaphragm pump. Offering unparalleled energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, Cognito significantly reduces operational costs. Its innovative design addresses industry challenges, promising reduced maintenance and enhanced performance, making it a game-changer for industrial fluid pumping worldwide.
In a groundbreaking move, IDEX Corporation unveiled the Cognito 1-inch electrically operated double diaphragm pump, heralding a new era in the fluid transfer industry. Launched in Mumbai, this heavy-duty pump variant promises unprecedented energy savings, reduced maintenance, and a rapid return on investment due to its cutting-edge design.
The Cognito range, spanning 1 to 4 inches, brings a paradigm shift with its state-of-the-art diaphragm technology. Unlike conventional pumps, Cognito operates on electricity, bypassing the need for compressed air, thereby slashing energy use by 60% to 70%. This innovation not only reduces operational expenses but also significantly lowers carbon footprints, positioning it as an eco-friendly solution.
Archana Gundre, Managing Director of FMT Pumps Group - Asia, described the Cognito 1-inch pump as a transformative technology that meets diverse industry needs with an extended diaphragm lifespan, seal-less technology, and predictive maintenance via IoT-enabled monitoring. With the integration of COGNITOsmartINSIGHTS, users can monitor pump performance in real time, ensuring efficiency and safety across complex fluid applications.
