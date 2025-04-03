Revolutionizing Fluid Transfer: IDEX's Energy-Efficient Cognito Pumps Make Industry Waves

In a groundbreaking move, IDEX Corporation unveiled the Cognito 1-inch electrically operated double diaphragm pump, heralding a new era in the fluid transfer industry. Launched in Mumbai, this heavy-duty pump variant promises unprecedented energy savings, reduced maintenance, and a rapid return on investment due to its cutting-edge design.

The Cognito range, spanning 1 to 4 inches, brings a paradigm shift with its state-of-the-art diaphragm technology. Unlike conventional pumps, Cognito operates on electricity, bypassing the need for compressed air, thereby slashing energy use by 60% to 70%. This innovation not only reduces operational expenses but also significantly lowers carbon footprints, positioning it as an eco-friendly solution.

Archana Gundre, Managing Director of FMT Pumps Group - Asia, described the Cognito 1-inch pump as a transformative technology that meets diverse industry needs with an extended diaphragm lifespan, seal-less technology, and predictive maintenance via IoT-enabled monitoring. With the integration of COGNITOsmartINSIGHTS, users can monitor pump performance in real time, ensuring efficiency and safety across complex fluid applications.

