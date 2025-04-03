Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fluid Transfer: IDEX's Energy-Efficient Cognito Pumps Make Industry Waves

IDEX Corporation is transforming fluid transfer with its Cognito 1-inch electrically operated double diaphragm pump. Offering unparalleled energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, Cognito significantly reduces operational costs. Its innovative design addresses industry challenges, promising reduced maintenance and enhanced performance, making it a game-changer for industrial fluid pumping worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:50 IST
Revolutionizing Fluid Transfer: IDEX's Energy-Efficient Cognito Pumps Make Industry Waves
Cognito 1 EODD Pump. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, IDEX Corporation unveiled the Cognito 1-inch electrically operated double diaphragm pump, heralding a new era in the fluid transfer industry. Launched in Mumbai, this heavy-duty pump variant promises unprecedented energy savings, reduced maintenance, and a rapid return on investment due to its cutting-edge design.

The Cognito range, spanning 1 to 4 inches, brings a paradigm shift with its state-of-the-art diaphragm technology. Unlike conventional pumps, Cognito operates on electricity, bypassing the need for compressed air, thereby slashing energy use by 60% to 70%. This innovation not only reduces operational expenses but also significantly lowers carbon footprints, positioning it as an eco-friendly solution.

Archana Gundre, Managing Director of FMT Pumps Group - Asia, described the Cognito 1-inch pump as a transformative technology that meets diverse industry needs with an extended diaphragm lifespan, seal-less technology, and predictive maintenance via IoT-enabled monitoring. With the integration of COGNITOsmartINSIGHTS, users can monitor pump performance in real time, ensuring efficiency and safety across complex fluid applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025